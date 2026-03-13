EB lanes of Grand Avenue in Sun City are closed after woman struck and killed

SUN CITY, AZ — A woman walking in the middle of Grand Avenue in Sun City was hit by two cars and killed.

It happened Friday just after 2 a.m. near the Thunderbird exit in the eastbound lanes of Grand Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the woman was wearing dark clothing and was first struck by a Toyota Tundra and then by another vehicle.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who was killed.

Impairment is not considered a factor for the driver of the Tundra.

Eastbound Grand Avenue between 105th and 103rd avenues is closed until further notice.