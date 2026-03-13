Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWest Valley NewsSun City News

Actions

EB lanes of Grand Avenue in Sun City are closed after woman struck and killed

EB Grand Avenue between 105th and 103rd avenues is closed until further notice
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Police
Posted
and last updated

SUN CITY, AZ — A woman walking in the middle of Grand Avenue in Sun City was hit by two cars and killed.

It happened Friday just after 2 a.m. near the Thunderbird exit in the eastbound lanes of Grand Avenue.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the woman was wearing dark clothing and was first struck by a Toyota Tundra and then by another vehicle.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who was killed.

Impairment is not considered a factor for the driver of the Tundra.

Eastbound Grand Avenue between 105th and 103rd avenues is closed until further notice.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen