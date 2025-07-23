West Nile Virus in Arizona: Best EPA-approved mosquito repellents for 2025

Maricopa County has confirmed 17 cases of West Nile virus and, tragically, one death this season.

These new numbers come as a stark reminder to take mosquito protection seriously and especially as monsoon season ramps up.

Health officials point to the EPA’s list of approved repellents as the best defense against mosquitoes that spread West Nile. Look for these active ingredients on the label:

DEET (10–30%) – Safe for kids over 2 months old, provides long-lasting protection.

Picaridin – Odorless, gentle on skin, and effective against mosquitoes and ticks.

Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus – A plant-based option (not for children under 3).

IR3535 – Long-lasting and commonly found in sport or sensitive-skin formulas.

Always follow directions on the label and reapply as needed — especially after swimming or sweating.

In 2021, Arizona experienced the worst West Nile outbreak in U.S. history, with 1,487 cases and 101 deaths in Maricopa County.

While this year’s numbers are far lower, the combination of heat, standing water, and rising humidity creates the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to thrive.

For real-time West Nile tracking and prevention tips, visit Maricopa County’s Vector Control dashboard.