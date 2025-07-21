Maricopa County officials confirm first West Nile death of the year

Maricopa County health officials have confirmed the first West Nile virus death of the season.

The victim is said to be an "older adult with underlying health conditions," health officials say.

Seventeen human cases of West Nile, which is typically spread through bites from infected mosquitoes, have been confirmed this year in Maricopa County.

Here's more information about West Nile from the county:

"Most people infected don’t show symptoms, but about 1 in 5 may develop a flu-like illness with fever, headache, and body aches. In rare cases—about 1 in 150—the virus can cause severe complications like encephalitis or meningitis, which may lead to paralysis, long-term disability, or death. Older adults, people with underlying health conditions, and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness."

Here are tips on how to avoid mosquitoes:

