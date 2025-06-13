Discover 'The World of Anna Sui' at the Phoenix Art Museum, along with other fun events in June

PHOENIX — ‘The World of Anna Sui’ is now at the Phoenix Art Museum for a limited time!

Brandon Sullivan via Phoenix Art Museum ‘The World of Anna Sui’ arrives at the Phoenix Art Museum.

“[Anna Sui is] a fashion designer, and we have over 80 of her ensembles featured in that exhibition. So, everything from hippie-inspired bohemian cowgirl. She takes [inspiration] from a lot of different things, including music, rock and roll, and punk, to be specific. So that is an exhibition you will not want to miss,” said Tiffany Lippincott, curator of education at the Phoenix Art Museum, to ABC15.

Guests can experience the personal archive of the American designer at this walk-through experience. The special-engagement exhibition is at the museum until September 28.

Brandon Sullivan via Phoenix Art Museum Installation view of ‘The World of Anna Sui.’

SAVE THE DATES

The Valley Museum is partaking in the Juneteenth celebrations this month.

“We are honoring Juneteenth, and it's a $10 admission all day long. So, you can come in, if you can come in the evening, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., it is a community celebration,” Lippincott said. “We’ll have open mic, [and we’ll] have a saxophone player - his name is Sunflower King. He'll be playing for us.”

The event takes place on Thursday, June 19, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Along with $10 adult admission, youth ages 6-17 can get in for $5.



Save the date for the museum’s ‘Family Funday!’

The free family-friendly event on June 29 grants guests access to all the exhibitions and galleries. Plus, the event will have several hands-on activities for attendees to participate such as Pattern Play, Totally Rad Throwbacks, Scent-sational Art, and more!

“[On] that day, we welcome everyone into the museum. We have activities, art making in every nook and cranny that you can think of in our museum, we will also have a pop-up silk screen shop connected to Anna Sui so you get to make your own buttons [,] slap bracelets from the 80s, tote bags, scarves, all the things that you can think of to accessorize you can come and actually make your own during that day, as well as some other activities in store,” shared said Lippincott.

The museum is located at 1625 N Central Ave in Phoenix.

Brandon Sullivan via Phoenix Art Museum Inside the ‘The World of Anna Sui’ at the Phoenix Art Museum.

