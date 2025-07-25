Things to do: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Cardinals Training Camp, Fitz and The Tantrums & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 25-27.
Friday, July 25
Moulin Rouge! The Musical at ASU Gammage
When: Friday - Sunday | Shows running until August 3
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $60
Pop the champagne, "MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL" is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.
Arizona Cardinals Training Camp
When: 1:25 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free event | Register for tickets online
Football is back! The Arizona Cardinals Training Camp kicks off at State Farm Stadium on Friday afternoon with free admission and parking.
Disney Descendants Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $175
Get ready for Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, coming to PHX Arena on July 25!
Palomazo Norteño - La Borrachera Perfecta Tour
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $250
Saturday, July 26
Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market
When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: 720 N. 5th Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free event
The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market kicks off on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Enjoy local vendors, food trucks, and more.
NABI: Native American Basketball Invitational’s Semifinal & Championship Games
When: 9 a.m.
Where: PHX Arena, Phoenix
Cost: $23 general admission
The NABI (Native American Basketball Invitational) Semifinal & Championship Games will take place at PHX Arena on Saturday, July 26.
VOLBEAT Greatest of All Tours Worldwide with Special Guest Halestorm
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $41
Fitz and The Tantrums: Man on the Moon Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: General admission is $31
When: 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. | Gates open at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $22.15 | Kids 12 & under free
Midnight Madness returns to Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler! The event features late‑night drag races, a car show, and various vendors for a high‑octane summer evening at the track.
Sunday, July 27
Jessie Murph: Worldwide Hysteria Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65