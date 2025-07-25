Things to do: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Cardinals Training Camp, Fitz and The Tantrums & more!

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 25-27.

Friday, July 25

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at ASU Gammage

When: Friday - Sunday | Shows running until August 3

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $60

Pop the champagne, "MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL" is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

When: 1:25 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free event | Register for tickets online

Football is back! The Arizona Cardinals Training Camp kicks off at State Farm Stadium on Friday afternoon with free admission and parking.

Ross D. Franklin/AP Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray makes a throw during practice at the team's NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Disney Descendants Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PHX Arena

Cost: Tickets start around $175

Get ready for Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, coming to PHX Arena on July 25!

Palomazo Norteño - La Borrachera Perfecta Tour

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre

Cost: Tickets start around $250

Saturday, July 26

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Where: 720 N. 5th Street, Phoenix

Cost: Free event

The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market kicks off on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Enjoy local vendors, food trucks, and more.

NABI: Native American Basketball Invitational’s Semifinal & Championship Games

When: 9 a.m.

Where: PHX Arena, Phoenix

Cost: $23 general admission

The NABI (Native American Basketball Invitational) Semifinal & Championship Games will take place at PHX Arena on Saturday, July 26.

VOLBEAT Greatest of All Tours Worldwide with Special Guest Halestorm

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $41

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Michael Poulsen of Volbeat performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Fitz and The Tantrums: Man on the Moon Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale

Cost: General admission is $31

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and The Tantrums performs at Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Midnight Madness

When: 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. | Gates open at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $22.15 | Kids 12 & under free

Midnight Madness returns to Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler! The event features late‑night drag races, a car show, and various vendors for a high‑octane summer evening at the track.

Firebird Motorsports Park

Sunday, July 27

Jessie Murph: Worldwide Hysteria Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65