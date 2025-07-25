Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Things to do: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Cardinals Training Camp, Fitz and The Tantrums & more!

Here's what is happening around the Valley this weekend, July 25-27, 2025.
Things To Do: July 25-27, 2025
Weekend Events July 25-27.png
PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these fun events happening around the Valley on July 25-27.

Friday, July 25

Moulin Rouge! The Musical at ASU Gammage

When: Friday - Sunday | Shows running until August 3
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $60

Pop the champagne, "MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL" is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment.

Arizona Cardinals Training Camp

When: 1:25 p.m. - 2:55 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free event | Register for tickets online

Football is back! The Arizona Cardinals Training Camp kicks off at State Farm Stadium on Friday afternoon with free admission and parking.

Cardinals Camp Football
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray makes a throw during practice at the team's NFL football training camp Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Disney Descendants Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour

When: 7 p.m.
Where: PHX Arena
Cost: Tickets start around $175

Get ready for Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, a one-of-a-kind interactive live concert experience, coming to PHX Arena on July 25!

Palomazo Norteño - La Borrachera Perfecta Tour

When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre
Cost: Tickets start around $250

Saturday, July 26

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market

When: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Where: 720 N. 5th Street, Phoenix
Cost: Free event

The Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market kicks off on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Enjoy local vendors, food trucks, and more.

Downtown Phoenix Farmers Market.png

NABI: Native American Basketball Invitational’s Semifinal & Championship Games

When: 9 a.m.
Where: PHX Arena, Phoenix
Cost: $23 general admission

The NABI (Native American Basketball Invitational) Semifinal & Championship Games will take place at PHX Arena on Saturday, July 26.

VOLBEAT Greatest of All Tours Worldwide with Special Guest Halestorm

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $41

Michael Poulsen
Michael Poulsen of Volbeat performs at Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival on Friday, July 14, 2023, at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Fitz and The Tantrums: Man on the Moon Tour

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Salt River Grand Ballroom at Talking Stick Resort, Scottsdale
Cost: General admission is $31

Michael Fitzpatrick
Michael Fitzpatrick of Fitz and The Tantrums performs at Innings Festival at Tempe Beach Park on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Midnight Madness

When: 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m. | Gates open at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $22.15 | Kids 12 & under free

Midnight Madness returns to Firebird Motorsports Park in Chandler! The event features late‑night drag races, a car show, and various vendors for a high‑octane summer evening at the track.

Midnight Madness at Firebird Motorsports Park.jpg

Sunday, July 27

Jessie Murph: Worldwide Hysteria Tour

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $65

2024 Global Citizen Festival
Jessie Murph performs during the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
