Accused pastor killer pleads not guilty in court

PHOENIX — One week after being extradited to Maricopa County, Adam Sheafe appeared in court for his arraignment. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, despite the 51-year-old confessing to the murder of a beloved New River pastor during a jailhouse interview with ABC15.

Pastor Bill Schonemann was found dead in his New River home at the end of April. He was the leader of the New River Bible Chapel. The murder left the community in fear and many in disbelief.

Months later, in June, ABC15 spoke with Adam Sheafe, who had been named as a suspect in the case. At the time, he was being held in the Coconino County jail on other charges.

During the jailhouse interview, he detailed a cross-country plan to crucify more than a dozen priests and pastors.

At the time, he told ABC15 he had given a full confession to the FBI and wanted the death penalty.

On July 18, Sheafe was extradited to Maricopa County after being indicted on a long list of felony charges, including the murder of 'Pastor Bill' and the attempted murder of three other religious leaders.

Friday, the 51-year-old was back in court, where a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Before being extradited, Sheafe sent a message to ABC15 saying he had been served a warrant.

“My lawyer tells me that if I just plead guilty to everything at the arraignment, I will only get a life sentence, that defeats my purpose," wrote Sheafe. "The only way to get the death sentence is to go to trial and lose. Therefore, I will be exercising my speedy trial rights to go to trial so I can lose and get the death sentence…”

Randy Schonemann, Bill's son, was in court Friday. It marked the first time he saw Sheafe in person.

"Were glad to see them moving forward on the case," said Randy. "As far as seeing him, you know, it's I don’t know how to describe it. It’s looking at his face walking in seeing him and seeing his eyes in person."

Randy was still processing his time in court but said he will keep showing up as loved ones push for justice.

ABC15 asked about Sheafe's statements regarding his plans.

"I think we’re very lucky that it stopped where it is," said Randy. "And dad would be very contented with him being the one that was able to be the stopping point for it."