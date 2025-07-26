Woman dead, man in custody after shooting and barricade in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting in Chandler Friday afternoon.

Chandler police say officers were called for a domestic disturbance near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Boulevard after reports of an argument and a noise resembling a gunshot.

When officers arrived, they found an apartment door ajar and an unresponsive woman inside. Police say the woman was pulled outside and pronounced dead.

A second woman called police, saying her son was barricaded in a bathroom "claiming to be armed and refusing to come out."

Chandler police SWAT unit responded to the scene, less than less-lethal tools and a police K9 were used to take the man into custody. The suspect was taken to a hospital.

Police say a handgun and spent casing were found inside the apartment.

No other information was released, and the identities of the woman and man arrested have not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police say there is no threat to the community.