Celebrate Taco Tuesday on the Taco Trail in Downtown Mesa

Take part in Tuesday night's self-guided taco tour in downtown Mesa!
Downtown Mesa Taco Trail on Tuesday
Posted

MESA, AZ — If Taco Tuesday is your favorite day of the week, Downtown Mesa is ready for you!

On July 22, from 4 to 8 p.m., the Downtown Mesa Association will be hosting its third Taco Trail.

This is a self-guided taco tour through 10 local spots, each serving up special tacos for the event. It’s a family-friendly event with three different Taco Trail options to choose from.

Participating businesses include:

  • 12 West Brewing
  • AZ Distilling (hosting Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix-Mesa)
  • Level 1 Arcade
  • Margaritas Fresh Cocina
  • Pedal Haus
  • Tacos Chiwas
  • ORO Brewing
  • Burritoholics
  • B.R.I. Taproom and Arcade featuring Taqueria Factory
  • Mangos Mexican Café

How it works:

First, grab your ticket online or in person. Then head to Level One Arcade Bar (48 W Main St., back entrance) between 4 and 6 p.m. to check in and pick up your Taco Pass.

Click here to grab yours, and you can use code DTMESA for $3 off.

Full details can be found here.

