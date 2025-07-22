Celebrate Taco Tuesday on the Taco Trail in Downtown Mesa

MESA, AZ — If Taco Tuesday is your favorite day of the week, Downtown Mesa is ready for you!
On July 22, from 4 to 8 p.m., the Downtown Mesa Association will be hosting its third Taco Trail.
This is a self-guided taco tour through 10 local spots, each serving up special tacos for the event. It’s a family-friendly event with three different Taco Trail options to choose from.
Participating businesses include:
- 12 West Brewing
- AZ Distilling (hosting Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix-Mesa)
- Level 1 Arcade
- Margaritas Fresh Cocina
- Pedal Haus
- Tacos Chiwas
- ORO Brewing
- Burritoholics
- B.R.I. Taproom and Arcade featuring Taqueria Factory
- Mangos Mexican Café
How it works:
First, grab your ticket online or in person. Then head to Level One Arcade Bar (48 W Main St., back entrance) between 4 and 6 p.m. to check in and pick up your Taco Pass.
Click here to grab yours, and you can use code DTMESA for $3 off.
Full details can be found here.
More Things to Do stories: