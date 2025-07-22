Celebrate Taco Tuesday on the Taco Trail in Downtown Mesa

MESA, AZ — If Taco Tuesday is your favorite day of the week, Downtown Mesa is ready for you!

On July 22, from 4 to 8 p.m., the Downtown Mesa Association will be hosting its third Taco Trail.

This is a self-guided taco tour through 10 local spots, each serving up special tacos for the event. It’s a family-friendly event with three different Taco Trail options to choose from.

Participating businesses include:



12 West Brewing

AZ Distilling (hosting Delta Hotels by Marriott Phoenix-Mesa)

Level 1 Arcade

Margaritas Fresh Cocina

Pedal Haus

Tacos Chiwas

ORO Brewing

Burritoholics

B.R.I. Taproom and Arcade featuring Taqueria Factory

Mangos Mexican Café

How it works:

First, grab your ticket online or in person. Then head to Level One Arcade Bar (48 W Main St., back entrance) between 4 and 6 p.m. to check in and pick up your Taco Pass.

Click here to grab yours, and you can use code DTMESA for $3 off.

Full details can be found here.