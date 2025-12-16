Goodyear City Council votes to raise prices for water, sewer, and trash

GOODYEAR, AZ — The Goodyear City Council approved a price hike on water, sewer, and trash for city residents at their meeting on Monday night.

The vote was 5-2 in favor of the nearly six-percent rate increase. The plan approved is a four-year rate plan.

For the average household, this will increase their monthly utility bill by about $8.50 next year.

By 2029, the typical monthly bill will jump by another $30 compared to 2026.

City officials say the money is needed to fund operations and infrastructure projects.

Goodyear is not the only Valley community that was looking into raising water rates.

The town of Gilbert is considering raising its water rates up to 25% next year, and that vote is expected Tuesday.