Minimum wage to increase 45 cents in Arizona next year

PHOENIX — It is almost the new year, and with that, new laws are taking effect in Arizona, including a bump in the minimum wage.

Right now, the base wage to work in the state is $14.70 an hour.

Starting January 1st, it will go up to $15.15 per hour.

That is a 45-cent increase based on the increase in inflation.

