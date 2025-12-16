Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Minimum wage to increase 45 cents in Arizona next year

The current $14.70 an hour minimum wage will increase to $15.15 an hour in 2026
It is almost the new year, and with that, new laws are taking effect in Arizona, including a bump in the minimum wage.
PHOENIX — It is almost the new year, and with that, new laws are taking effect in Arizona, including a bump in the minimum wage.

Right now, the base wage to work in the state is $14.70 an hour.

Starting January 1st, it will go up to $15.15 per hour.

That is a 45-cent increase based on the increase in inflation.

ABC15's Josh Kristianto speaks with an economist about how much of an impact that will have on prices, and folks who feel the increase is not enough. You can watch the story in the video player above.

