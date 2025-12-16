WATCH: Congress expected to vote on health care bill

WASHINGTON, DC — The U.S. House is expected to vote on a Republican health care proposal just weeks before tax credits that help consumers with Affordable Care Act insurance costs run out.

Congressman Greg Stanton and other Democrats say the plan won’t help consumers with their ACA monthly premiums, which will skyrocket in the new year without the subsidies.

The U.S. Senate shot down a proposed three-year extension of the tax credits last week, but Democrats continue to call for an extension.

