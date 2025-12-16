Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First look at Tipsy Scoop, a new 'barlour' shop offering boozy ice cream scoops and sorbets

The Phoenix location of Tipsy Scoop marks the company's debut in the Southwest
Tipsy Scoop is coming to Arizona, offering a selection of liquor-infused ice cream and sorbets inspired by classic cocktails!

Customers must be 21 or older to purchase the alcohol-infused treats; however, there will also be kid-friendly options called 'Cool Kids Sundaes' available for younger guests.

The self-described 'Barlour' is set to open on December 20 at noon, owned by Tamika Wooten and her daughter Dominika Cheatham.

Join ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez and Cheatham in the video below for a sneak peek inside the Valley’s very first Tipsy Scoop shop before it opens!

Founded in NYC in 2014, the company is expanding to the Valley with a new shop opening at 355 N Central Ave in downtown Phoenix, near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

