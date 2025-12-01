Liquor-infused ice cream and sorbet shop Tipsy Scoop opening in Arizona

PHOENIX — Ready for a sweet, spiked scoop for dessert?

Self-described 'Barlour' shop Tipsy Scoop is headed to Arizona, serving liquor-infused ice cream and sorbet inspired by cocktails!

Christina Siracusa Phoenix Tipsy Scoop

Founded in NYC in 2014, the company is expanding to the Valley with a new shop opening this December at 355 N Central Ave in downtown Phoenix, near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

“In addition to all of your boozy ice cream favorites (boozy scoops, sundaes, flights, and cocktails), Tipsy Scoop Phoenix will feature an exclusive Prickly Pear Margarita sorbet infused with Tequila Corrido as their signature flavor,” read the news release sent to ABC15.

Christina Siracusa Options at Tipsy Scoop.

Tipsy Scoop has expanded both nationally and internationally, with Phoenix's location owned by mother-daughter duo Tamika Wooten and Dominika Cheatham, who “fell in love” with the brand in 2022.

Customers must be 21 or older to purchase the alcohol-infused ice cream and sorbet, but kid-friendly 'Cool Kids Sundaes' will also be available.

The opening for the first Arizona location is set for Saturday, December 20, at noon.