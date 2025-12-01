Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
See baseball games for a few dollars each! Get a 2026 Arizona Diamondbacks Ballpark Pass for $299

Go to all of the 2026 home games at Chase Field in Phoenix and two exhibition matchups for one price
PHOENIX — If you’re a baseball lover, you don’t want to miss this amazing deal from the Arizona Diamondbacks!

The popular Ballpark Pass is on sale now for $299.

That means you can go to all of the 2026 home games at Chase Field in Phoenix and two exhibition matchups for one price. If you go to every game, that comes out to under $4 per game!

The pass is on sale for a limited time through the MLB Ballpark App or right here.

The D-backs say passholders also have the option to buy guest passes, upgrade seats and sit with friends. However, tickets are non-transferable. 

Ways to save with Smart Shopper:

 

