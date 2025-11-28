December discounts, fall deals and freebies around the Valley

Looking to treat yourself while saving some money? Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Valley in November.

Restaurants, stores and more deals



Fazoli’s: Get a FREE Whole Pizza with the purchase of any Family Meal using code Thanks25 through the Fazoli’s Rewards app. Valid at participating locations 11/26 through 12/1. Also, get a Buy-One-Get-One FREE Fettuccine Alfredo, with code Shop25 through the Fazoli’s Rewards app. Valid at participating locations 11/28 through 12/1.

Get a FREE Whole Pizza with the purchase of any Family Meal using code Thanks25 through the Fazoli’s Rewards app. Valid at participating locations 11/26 through 12/1. Also, get a Buy-One-Get-One FREE Fettuccine Alfredo, with code Shop25 through the Fazoli’s Rewards app. Valid at participating locations 11/28 through 12/1. Teriyaki Madness is offering a BOGO Chicken Teriyaki deal for all Mad Rewards members on Dec. 11: Buy any regular or large bowl, get a junior or regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowl FREE. Every Mad Rewards order that day also enters fans to win free bowls for a year, and Dec. 11 kicks off Free Delivery Week (through Dec. 17).

is offering a BOGO Chicken Teriyaki deal for all Mad Rewards members on Dec. 11: Buy any regular or large bowl, get a junior or regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowl FREE. Every Mad Rewards order that day also enters fans to win free bowls for a year, and Dec. 11 kicks off Free Delivery Week (through Dec. 17). Angie’s Prime Grill : Through the end of the year, all warm bowls featuring seasoned brown rice with grilled-to-order, antibiotic-free chicken or seared-to-order falafel, all made to order, are $4.99.

: Through the end of the year, all warm bowls featuring seasoned brown rice with grilled-to-order, antibiotic-free chicken or seared-to-order falafel, all made to order, are $4.99. SONIC : For a limited time, SONIC guests can enjoy one free any-size Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke® or Coke® Zero Sugar – plus unlimited free customizations – with a purchase once a day, every day, for a limited time exclusively in the SONIC App.

: For a limited time, SONIC guests can enjoy one free any-size Coca-Cola®, Diet Coke® or Coke® Zero Sugar – plus unlimited free customizations – with a purchase once a day, every day, for a limited time exclusively in the SONIC App. Cala is debuting a $25 business lunch that includes a starter, entrée, and a signature mocktail, available Monday–Friday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

is debuting a $25 business lunch that includes a starter, entrée, and a signature mocktail, available Monday–Friday from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Arizona Humane Society’s Big Dog Adoption Special offers $0 adoptions for all big dogs (50+ pounds) through Jan. 15, 2026.

AHS

offers $0 adoptions for all big dogs (50+ pounds) through Jan. 15, 2026. Feta Cowboy is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID.

is offering students “Chicken Bowl 101” and “Falafel Bowl 101” for $7.99-8.99, plus you can add a drink for $1.99. This deal is valid for students with a valid ID. Streets of New York is offering a special promotion for football season featuring a 16” Large Cheese Pizza + 24 traditional bone-in wings for $35.

is offering a special promotion for football season featuring a 16” Large Cheese Pizza + 24 traditional bone-in wings for $35. Four Corners Taphouse in Peoria is offering football game-day specials, including Monday Night Football unlimited pizza toppings and Thursday Night “Pizza & Pints” ($25 for one cheese pizza and two pints).

in Peoria is offering football game-day specials, including Monday Night Football unlimited pizza toppings and Thursday Night “Pizza & Pints” ($25 for one cheese pizza and two pints). Pizza Hut: Grab any Pizza Hut Melt for just $4.99 every Monday.

Grab any Pizza Hut Melt for just $4.99 every Monday. Twin Peaks: Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks.

Get $2 off ALL draft beers Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to close. Also, enjoy discounted select beers each day of the week, all day long, plus $2 off select bites and drinks. Habit Burger has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people.

has launched a Family Charbox deal for $35-40 that includes your choice of various burgers and sides for four people. Haymaker : Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only.

: Every Wednesday and Sunday after 4 p.m., families can take advantage of their Kids Eat Free deal, available with the purchase of an adult entrée. Dine-in only. Downtown Tolleson's Roma 23 Wood Fired Pizza & Beer has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal.

has daily lunch specials and happy hours during the week, such as Monday’s $5.99 12-inch wood-fired cheese pizza deal. One Handsome Bastard: Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more.

Happy Hour from 3:30-7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offers half-off craft cocktails, $2 off draft beers and house wine, and more. Phoenix City Grille : On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo.

: On Tuesdays, take-out orders after 4 p.m. will receive 15% off their order when mentioning the “Take Out Tuesdays” promo. Red Robin offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here.

offers 50% off Kids’ Meals every Wednesday. The deal is good for dine-in and online ordering using promo code “KIDSMEAL50”. Learn more here. Thirsty Lion: Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers.

Get Happy Hour deals from 3-6 p.m. and Reverse Happy Hour deals from 9 p.m. to close. You can get $8 appetizers and other dishes under $10, plus cocktails for under $10 and $2 off draft beers. Electric Pickle in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more.

in Tempe is offering happy hour deals every Monday-Friday from 3-6 p.m. with $3 off draft beer, craft cocktails, wine by the glass and pizza. They also have specials every day like Margarita Monday ($3 off margaritas), Taco Tuesday (2 for 1 tacos), Wing Wednesday (half-off wings), and more. Hope’s Closet : Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors.

: Every 1st Friday and Saturday of the month, everything at the thrift shop is 50% off, so you can get items for as low as $2-3. Hope’s Closet is owned and operated by New Life Center, Arizona’s largest domestic violence shelter. Every dollar goes back to the shelter and benefits domestic violence survivors. Recreo Cantina Chandler : From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers.

: From Monday to Friday until 6 p.m., and all day Sunday, guests can enjoy 25% off appetizers, $6 Mi Casa Margaritas and $5 draft beers. Tell Your Friends in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more.

in Scottsdale: From Wednesday to Sunday from 5-6 p.m., enjoy happy hour specials like $5 house-made chips and dip, $12 TYF Chicken Tenders, $15 specialty cocktails, $5 beers, and more. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex : Available now at all 10 Valley locations, the “Ate Under $8” menu includes:

Street-Size Burrito – starting at $7.99 Street-Size Burrito Bowl – starting at $7.99 Breakfast Tacos – starting at $1.99 Breakfast Burrito – starting at $4.99

: Available now at all 10 Valley locations, the “Ate Under $8” menu includes: Salt + Lime Modern Mexican Grill : Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations.

: Kids eat free every Monday with the purchase of one entrée at all three locations. Score free wings at ATL Wings during Arizona Cardinals home games! Loyalty Club members will receive six free wings with every dozen purchased. Offer is valid on both bone-in and boneless wings on these dates:

Sunday, Dec. 7—Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Dec. 21—Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

during Arizona Cardinals home games! Loyalty Club members will receive six free wings with every dozen purchased. Offer is valid on both bone-in and boneless wings on these dates:

Deals for teachers, students, military, veterans, first responders, nurses and seniors



Salad and Go : Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID.

: Salad and Go has an ongoing 10% discount for veteran and active-duty service members with ID. The Maggiore Group, the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill.

the restaurant group including Hash Kitchen, The Sicilian Butcher, The Mexicano, and The Italiano, offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill. Mesquite Fresh Street Mex offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location.

offers a 10% discount to all ASU students and faculty at the Mill Avenue location. Gameday Men's Health North Scottsdale offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long.

offers a 20% Hero Discount for active military, veterans and first responders all year long. Burrito Express locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K.

locations around the Valley are now offering military personnel and first responders 15% off their purchases on the second Tuesday of every month. This offer is not available at Burrito Express Fast and Fresh locations within Circle K. Angry Crab Shack is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID.

is saying thank you to those who serve with 10% off for teachers, first responders, and veterans. This special discount is available at all locations with a valid ID. Arizona State Parks : Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here.

Arizona residents who are United States Military Retired or Service Disabled Veterans: 50% off the day-use entrance. Please show your Military ID at the gate, no pass is required. Arizona Resident - 100% Military Disabled Veterans: 100% free day-use pass. Please bring your VA-Certified proof of 100 percent service-connected disability and Arizona license to a park visitor center to receive your pass.

: Discounts apply to qualified military day-use pass holders and up to three accompanying adults. Learn more here. SeaWorld San Diego : Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here.

: Arizona teachers can get free admission in 2025. More details here. Grimaldi’s Pizzeria: Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout.

Every day of the year, military service members and veterans receive a 15% discount. To receive the discount, patrons must show their military ID. This offer is only valid for dine-in and call-in takeout. The Bouldering Project : On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here.

: On the first Wednesday of the month, educators can climb for free on their first visit, and then $10 on future Teacher Night visits. Learn more here. Cuppa Yo Frozen Yogurt : Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ)

: Teachers (past or present) can bring in ID and get $2 off! (1510 S. Watson Rd. # B102, Buckeye, AZ) Peter Piper Pizza : 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID.

: 10% off the entire purchase for veterans all year long with valid ID. Teachers can get free admission to the Museum of Illusions every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit.

every day with a teacher ID shown in person at the exhibit. Myke’s Pizza: All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans.

All year long, there's a 10% discount for active military and veterans. Morning Squeeze: All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

All year long, there is a 10% discount for active military and veterans at its three locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. The Wigwam : Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here.

: Educators can get 20% off the best available rates at the Valley resort. To learn more, click here. Over Easy offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit.

offers a year-round discount for veterans with 10% off their bill every time they visit. Arizona Humane Society : Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round!

: Military members and veterans get a 20% adoption discount year-round! Marino's Italian Kitchen and Bar : From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread!

: From 4-6 p.m., anyone 60 years or older can purchase any pasta or pizza and get a free Caesar salad and bread! Oakwood Homes "Hometown Heroes Discount Program" is available to eligible customers across Colorado, Arizona and Utah. Military members, first responders, and educators, as well as healthcare, postal, utility and public transportation workers, are eligible for a $2,500 bonus incentive on top of any other published Oakwood Homes incentive year-round. Other incentives are dependent on the customer’s home purchase location and range from interest rate buydowns, reduced closing costs and more.

Check out even more deals and ways to save with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Things to do



Santa’s Wonderland at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s : From Nov. 2 through Dec. 24, families can get free photos with Santa. Reserve your spot and learn more here.

: From Nov. 2 through Dec. 24, families can get free photos with Santa. Reserve your spot and learn more here. Desert Ridge Marketplace : Free Santa photos are available Saturday, Dec. 6 (1 - 3 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 13 (1 - 3 p.m.) near AMC Theatres.

: Free Santa photos are available Saturday, Dec. 6 (1 - 3 p.m.) and Saturday, Dec. 13 (1 - 3 p.m.) near AMC Theatres. Arizona Science Center has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone.

has joined the Museums for All program, which extends discounted general admission to EBT cardholders through SNAP or TANF who are 18 years of age or older. A current EBT card and a valid photo ID must be presented during check-in. Cardholders receive general admission for $5 per person for themselves and up to three others upon presentation of their EBT card at the Admission Zone. C2 Tactical: Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday.

Every Monday is Ladies Only Day at C2 Tactical! All women can enjoy free range time all day, every Monday. Coast to Cactus is launching a limited-time offer perfect for holiday travel and winter escapes: Enjoy 15% off all home rentals when you book by December 31, 2025, for stays through March 31, 2026. Use code C2C15 at checkout (blackout dates may apply).

is launching a limited-time offer perfect for holiday travel and winter escapes: Enjoy 15% off all home rentals when you book by December 31, 2025, for stays through March 31, 2026. Use code C2C15 at checkout (blackout dates may apply). Tempe Marketplace is inviting the community to FREE outdoor yoga classes! Every week, join a 60-minute all-level Yoga Sculpt class in partnership with Lululemon and Nomad Yoga. They take place every Wednesday through December 10, from 9–10 a.m. at The District Stage.



Holiday and gift card specials



Kona Grill: Through Dec. 31, 2025, for every $50 gift card purchase, customers receive a $10 promotional card. For larger purchases of $200, they’ll receive $60 in promo cards. These promotional cards are redeemable from January 2 to March 31, 2026. There will also be “flash sales” offering double the promotional offers — those sales will be from Nov. 27-Dec. 1, Dec. 12-14, and Dec. 19-21.

Through Dec. 31, 2025, for every $50 gift card purchase, customers receive a $10 promotional card. For larger purchases of $200, they’ll receive $60 in promo cards. These promotional cards are redeemable from January 2 to March 31, 2026. There will also be “flash sales” offering double the promotional offers — those sales will be from Nov. 27-Dec. 1, Dec. 12-14, and Dec. 19-21. Peter Piper Pizza : From Nov. 28–Dec. 1, guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive two $10 bonus cards, perfect for holiday gifting or family outings. Offer available exclusively in Phoenix, Tucson and Albuquerque.

: From Nov. 28–Dec. 1, guests who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive two $10 bonus cards, perfect for holiday gifting or family outings. Museum of Illusions : Starting Monday, November 24, through Monday, December 1, 2025 (Cyber Monday), gift-givers can enjoy 30% off gift cards available for purchase here, and redeemable for tickets or Smart Shop merchandise.

Museum of Illusions

: Starting Monday, November 24, through Monday, December 1, 2025 (Cyber Monday), gift-givers can enjoy 30% off gift cards available for purchase here, and redeemable for tickets or Smart Shop merchandise. At any Pita Jungle , spend $25 in gift cards and get $5 back in Holiday Dough (a voucher that can be used on future purchases), or buy $125, $250, or $500 worth of catering and get back $25, $50, or $100, respectively, in PJ Holiday Dough. Both deals are valid from November 17 through December 31, 2025. Also, score big on Cyber Monday (December 1) and spend $50 in e-gift cards and get $15 back in e-Holiday Dough. Cyber Monday Deal is valid for online purchase only.

, spend $25 in gift cards and get $5 back in Holiday Dough (a voucher that can be used on future purchases), or buy $125, $250, or $500 worth of catering and get back $25, $50, or $100, respectively, in PJ Holiday Dough. Both deals are valid from November 17 through December 31, 2025. Also, score big on Cyber Monday (December 1) and spend $50 in e-gift cards and get $15 back in e-Holiday Dough. Cyber Monday Deal is valid for online purchase only. Streets of New York : Spend $50 in gift cards, get a $10 bonus card, and spend $100 in gift cards, get a $20 bonus card back. Deal valid November 15 through December 31, 2025. Gift Cards are available for purchase in stores at all Streets of New York locations and online at https://www.streetsofnewyork.com/gift-cards

: Spend $50 in gift cards, get a $10 bonus card, and spend $100 in gift cards, get a $20 bonus card back. Deal valid November 15 through December 31, 2025. Gift Cards are available for purchase in stores at all Streets of New York locations and online at https://www.streetsofnewyork.com/gift-cards Brody’s Italian : From Black Friday through December 23, 2025, purchase a $100 gift card in-store at Brody’s Italian and receive an additional $20. Gift cards are available for in-person purchase only.

: From Black Friday through December 23, 2025, purchase a $100 gift card in-store at Brody’s Italian and receive an additional $20. Gift cards are available for in-person purchase only. Give a little, get a little at any Westside Concepts restaurant, including Haymaker and Copper & Sage . November 15 through December 31, buy a $50 gift card receive an additional $5 gift card, and buy a $100 gift card and receive a $15 gift card back. Gift cards can be used at any Westside Concepts location. For a full list of Westside Concepts restaurants, visit https://westsideconcepts.us.

and . November 15 through December 31, buy a $50 gift card receive an additional $5 gift card, and buy a $100 gift card and receive a $15 gift card back. Gift cards can be used at any Westside Concepts location. For a full list of Westside Concepts restaurants, visit https://westsideconcepts.us. Over Easy is stacking pancakes and gift cards with a Black Friday promotion designed to treat yourself! For one day only, on November 28, buy a $50 gift card and receive a $10 bonus, buy $100 and get $30 and buy $250 and receive a $100 bonus. Purchases must be made through the Over Easy app.

is stacking pancakes and gift cards with a Black Friday promotion designed to treat yourself! For one day only, on November 28, buy a $50 gift card and receive a $10 bonus, buy $100 and get $30 and buy $250 and receive a $100 bonus. Purchases must be made through the Over Easy app. Now through the end of December at The Sicilian Butcher , guests who buy a $100 gift card will receive a $20 bonus gift card. Order online or purchase at any of the three Valley locations.

, guests who buy a $100 gift card will receive a $20 bonus gift card. Order online or purchase at any of the three Valley locations. Hash Kitchen : Now through the end of December, buy a $100 gift card and get $25, or buy $50 and get $10 back to use on your next brunch outing! Available for purchase online or in-store.

: Now through the end of December, buy a $100 gift card and get $25, or buy $50 and get $10 back to use on your next brunch outing! Available for purchase online or in-store. This Black Friday, Chef Joey Concepts is bringing the holidays to life with a flavor-packed, in-person gift card event at The Mexicano , The Italiano , and The Delicatessen . Guests can buy a $100 Chef Joey Gift Card and receive $50 in bonus cards, with $20 to The Mexicano, $20 to The Italiano, and $10 to The Delicatessen, available while supplies last. One-day-only perks include Chef Joey appearances, photo opportunities, and an exclusive $30 holiday bundle featuring a signed cookbook, branded hat, and apron. The Black Friday pop-up takes place Friday, November 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at each restaurant location.

, , and . Guests can buy a $100 Chef Joey Gift Card and receive $50 in bonus cards, with $20 to The Mexicano, $20 to The Italiano, and $10 to The Delicatessen, available while supplies last. One-day-only perks include Chef Joey appearances, photo opportunities, and an exclusive $30 holiday bundle featuring a signed cookbook, branded hat, and apron. The Black Friday pop-up takes place Friday, November 28, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at each restaurant location. Med 44 Arcadia : Throughout November, enjoy premium bonus gifts with select package purchases, including curated clean makeup and skincare sets, complimentary treatments, and a free Omnilux LED face or neck mask with every HydraFacial package. Learn more at https://www.med44arcadia.com/.

: Throughout November, enjoy premium bonus gifts with select package purchases, including curated clean makeup and skincare sets, complimentary treatments, and a free Omnilux LED face or neck mask with every HydraFacial package. Learn more at https://www.med44arcadia.com/. Over Black Friday weekend, Rainbow Ryders is offering gift certificates for its bucket-list hot air balloon adventure at a special rate of $165 per person. Certificates are redeemable starting December 2.

is offering gift certificates for its bucket-list hot air balloon adventure at a special rate of $165 per person. Certificates are redeemable starting December 2. Macayo's Mexican Food: From November 13 - December 24th, get a $10 thank you card with every $50 gift card purchase.



Videos in the player above highlight local things to do and other ways our Smart Shopper team has found to save you money!

Do you have any smart ways to save money, or know of a deal we should share? Email us at SmartShopper@abc15.com.