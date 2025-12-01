Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chicago & Styx, Evanescence and MANÁ announce 2026 concerts in the Valley

Tickets to all three shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 5
Multiple major music groups and performers have announced concert tours coming to the Valley next year, with tickets going on sale this week. 

Chicago and Styx are co-headlining a national tour and are set to perform at the Mortgage Matchup Center on Sept. 1, 2026.

Tickets to “The Windy Cities Tour - All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour” go on sale to the general public on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation’s website.

Evanescence is going on a 2026 World Tour, complete with a stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on July 15, 2026.

Spiritbox and Nova Twins will be the special guests for the North American shows.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Dec. 5 on the band's website.

MANÁ is adding new dates to its sold-out Vivir Sin Aire Tour, coming to Mortgage Matchup Center on Sept. 12, 2026.

Tickets go on sale on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. local time on the band's website.

