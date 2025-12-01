Phoenix shopping mall sells for $45M, Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse moves in

A Phoenix shopping mall sold for $45 million, and the former Whole Foods building at the shopping center has been leased to a new grocery tenant.

Paradise Valley Marketplace — off Shea and Tatum boulevards — was bought Nov. 20 by Tierra Partners III LLC, an entity connected to James Shough. The plaza is home to Trader Joe’s, OHSO Brewery and other retail, beauty, fitness and food spots.

The former Whole Foods will now be replaced with a Shamrock Foodservice Warehouse, a restaurant supply store that sells in bulk and wholesale to the public without requiring a membership. It will likely open in the fall of 2026.

