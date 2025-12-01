Maricopa County deputy collides with wrong-way driver on Loop 303 near Bell Road in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy collided with a wrong-way driver along Loop 303 in Surprise overnight.

Officials say around 12:30 a.m. Monday, an MCSO deputy was traveling northbound on L-303 when he came upon a wrong-way vehicle near Bell Road.

The deputy collided with the vehicle, which was headed southbound in the northbound lanes “at a high rate of speed,” stopping the driver.

MCSO says damage to the wrong-way driver’s vehicle and the deputy’s patrol car was minor, and no injuries were reported.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was reportedly found to be impaired and was processed for DUI.

No additional details were immediately available.