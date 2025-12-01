Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of US 60 in Mesa overnight

MESA, AZ — A portion of eastbound US 60 was shut down late Sunday night due to a crash near Mesa Drive, and remained closed into Monday morning.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the eastbound lanes were closed around 10:30 p.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in the area.

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety reported injuries, but provided no additional details.

ABC15 reached out for more details on Monday morning, and DPS said there were no updates available.

The eastbound lanes of the freeway remained closed on Monday morning but reopened around 5:30 a.m. Check current traffic conditions here.