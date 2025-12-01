Boy in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a man in eastern Arizona

PERIDOT, AZ — A man is dead, and a boy is in custody after he allegedly stabbed and killed the man early Saturday morning in eastern Arizona.

San Carlos Apache police say they were called to a home near Peridot, AZ, for a reported stabbing just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been stabbed.

That man was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified.

The suspect, a boy who will not be identified because he is under 18, was later located in Tarzan Valley.

The boy was taken into custody without incident.

It's not clear how the man and boy are connected.

Police say this was an isolated event and there are no other suspects they are looking for.

The stabbing remains under investigation.