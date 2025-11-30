Suspects at large after teen shot in Mesa Sunday afternoon

MESA, AZ — Mesa police are looking for someone who reportedly shot a teen on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the area near Gilbert Road and Main Street around 3 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy had been shot.

The severity of the teen's injuries is not yet clear.

Police believe whoever shot the boy left the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

A description of that vehicle has not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.