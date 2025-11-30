Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pedestrian killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash while crossing in crosswalk Saturday morning

Police say a small sedan ran a red light
PHOENIX — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix early Saturday morning while crossing the street in a crosswalk, according to Phoenix Police.

Officers responded to the area near 35th and Grand avenues around 5 a.m. on November 29 after reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

When they arrived, they said they found a man with life-threatening injuries.

The Fire Department responded to the scene, but the man died at the scene.

Police say the vehicle that hit him had already left the scene before they arrived.

Detectives say they believe the man was crossing the road in a crosswalk when a driver ran a red light and hit him.

Investigators believe he may have been hit by multiple vehicles that also left the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Phoenix Police. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. A reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

