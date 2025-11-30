Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4 dead and 10 wounded in shooting at banquet hall in Stockton, California

Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive
STOCKTON, CA — Four people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting during a family gathering at a banquet hall in Stockton, sheriff’s officials said Saturday.

Heather Brent, a spokesperson for the San Joaquin County sheriff’s office, said the victims included both children and adults. Early indications “suggest this may have been a targeted incident,” Brent said during a news conference at the scene.

The shooting occurred inside the banquet hall, which shares a parking lot with other businesses.

Detectives were still working to identify a possible motive.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional information about the conditions of the victims. Officials said earlier that several were taken to hospitals.

