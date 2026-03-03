Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Forest officials investigating shooting deaths of 13 Apache-Sitgreaves horses

Nine deaths were investigated earlier this year, four more have been found dead, officials say
SPRINGERVILLE, AZ — Forest service officials say four wild horses were found to have been shot and killed, adding to the investigation into the deaths of nine other horses that were recently found dead.

Forest officials said in January that nine horses were found on the Black Mesa Ranger District in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

The horses appeared to have received bullet wounds, indicating they died from gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, officials said an additional four horses were also found dead in the area, also appearing to have been shot.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the deaths.

The USDA Forest Service is urging anyone with information to contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 928-524-9908.

