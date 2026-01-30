Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Multiple horses found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities seeking answers

The horses were found recently in the Apache-Sitgreaves Nat'l Forest in eastern Arizona
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Arizona Daily LIfe
Posted

SPRINGERVILLE, AZ — Authorities are seeking information after multiple horses were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

Forest officials say nine horses were found recently on the Black Mesa Ranger District.

The horses appeared to have received bullet wounds, indicating they were shot.

Officials say necropsies were completed and the carcasses were buried.

The USDA Forest Service is urging anyone with information to contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 928-524-9908.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen