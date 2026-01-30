Multiple horses found dead with apparent gunshot wounds, authorities seeking answers

SPRINGERVILLE, AZ — Authorities are seeking information after multiple horses were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.

Forest officials say nine horses were found recently on the Black Mesa Ranger District.

The horses appeared to have received bullet wounds, indicating they were shot.

Officials say necropsies were completed and the carcasses were buried.

The USDA Forest Service is urging anyone with information to contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 928-524-9908.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.