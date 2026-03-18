WATCH: Phoenix woman experiencing homelessness shares story of hope after finally getting own apartment

PHOENIX — Shortly after Phoenix officials rolled out their new plan to address homelessness in Phoenix, we're getting a look at how it is already impacting those in need.

ABC15's Ford Hatchett met with one woman who previously struggled to trust someone would actually help her, but she is now sharing her story of hope.

She recently got into her own apartment after finally relenting and asking for assistance.

Hear her story in the video player above.

Phoenix's new plan to address homelessness, which was unveiled in February, involves five key focus areas:



Prevention – Early intervention for those at risk, including people exiting justice or behavioral health systems

Neighborhood safety – Coordinated, humane enforcement with improved shelter access

Coordination – Better connections to behavioral health, medical care and employment services

Housing – Data-driven approach to expand supportive housing and rental assistance

Accountability – Real-time reporting and cross-department collaboration

"No one in Phoenix should experience homelessness, and no community should feel its negative effects," the city said in its vision statement for the plan. "The City of Phoenix will strive to prevent homelessness when we can, make it brief when it happens, and keep people stable in housing with the supports they need."

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