Devin Booker is changing his Suns jersey number from No. 1

PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be wearing a new jersey number for the 2026-27 season, swapping out his No. 1 for 15, reports ESPN’s Shams Charania.

It’s a move to honor his dad, Melvin Booker, who wore the No. 15 uniform in college at Missouri.

Melvin Booker played an important part in Devin’s basketball journey and was a brief NBA pro with the Golden State Warriors before a long career in Europe.

His pro career ended in 2008 and soon after, Melvin moved the Michigan-raised Devin to Moss Point, Mississippi, Melvin’s hometown.

There, the younger Booker developed into a McDonald’s All-American before a single season at Kentucky led him to be drafted by the Suns at No. 13 overall in 2015.

Devin Booker wore the No. 15 jersey during his Team USA Olympic runs in 2021 and 2024.

One bit of clarity is yet to come with the move: Phoenix center Mark Williams, who is a restricted free agent this offseason, wore the No. 15 uniform and would have to pick a new number if the Suns retain him.