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10-year-old hospitalized after overheating on Camelback Mountain hike

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Echo Canyon mountain rescue
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PHOENIX — A 10-year-old boy was rescued from Camelback Mountain after becoming overheated while hiking with his family Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called around 11 a.m. to the Echo Canyon Trailhead for reports of a hiker experiencing a medical emergency.

According to fire officials, crews reached the boy, who was hiking with his parents when he began suffering from heat-related illness.

Incident commanders decided to use a specialized Big Wheel rescue to safely bring the child down the mountain.

Once back at the trailhead, the boy was transferred to a waiting ambulance and taken to a hospital in stable condition.

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