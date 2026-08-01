Newborn found near Winslow after being reportedly abducted from Surprise

WINSLOW, AZ — An 11-day-old infant from Surprise was located near Winslow Saturday after reportedly being abducted, according to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they received an alert to locate a suspect vehicle in connection with an abduction. They later located the suspect vehicle and safely recovered the infant.

The baby was taken to a hospital as a precaution and is awaiting reunification with his mother, deputies said.

Surprise police say the newborn's father, who does not have custodial rights, took the baby without permission.

The investigation remains ongoing.

No charges have been filed, according to police.