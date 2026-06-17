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6PM: Republican primary candidates for Governor of Arizona to debate

Four Republican candidates are squaring off as they vie for the Republican nomination to run for Arizona's governor
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PHOENIX — The 2026 Republican candidates for Arizona's primary election are set to take the stage to debate.

VOTER GUIDE: What you need to know, key 2026 primary election races

Candidates Andy Biggs, David Schweikert, Ken Miceli, and Scott Neely are expected to be in attendance as they outline their platforms and debate key policy issues.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.

FULL COVERAGE: 2026 Arizona election news, voting information

Watch the debate live at 6 p.m. on the ABC15 Streaming App and in the video player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Since Governor Katie Hobbs is running for re-election, no Democratic primary debate is currently scheduled.

See previously aired key race debates below:

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