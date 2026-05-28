WATCH: Primary candidates to debate for Arizona Attorney General

PHOENIX — Arizona's primary election happens in July, and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates in the lead-up to the vote.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.

The Republican primary debate for Arizona Attorney General includes Rodney Glassman and Warren Petersen.

Watch that debate Thursday at 6 p.m. in the player below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

There is no Democratic debate for Arizona Attorney General, as the incumbent, Kris Mayes (D), is running for a second term.