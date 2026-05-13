TONIGHT AT 6: Primary candidates to debate for Superintendent of Public Instruction

PHOENIX — Arizona's primary election happens in July, and ABC15 is giving you a chance to hear directly from the candidates in the lead-up to the vote.

We're partnering with the Arizona Clean Elections Commission and the Arizona Media Association to bring you key primary race debates live.

On Wednesday, the Democratic candidates, Brett Newby and Teresa Leyba Ruiz, running for Superintendent of Public Instruction will square off and answer debate questions.

Be sure to catch the Wednesday debate LIVE starting at 6 p.m. in the player below and on the ABC15 Streaming App.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

The Republican primary debate for Superintendent of Public Instruction is expected to include current Superintendent Tom Horne and State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, both candidates for the primary, which will stream live at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 14.

Be sure to catch the Wednesday debate LIVE starting at 6 p.m. in the player above and on the ABC15 Streaming App.