Gov. Katie Hobbs, former Republican John Giles focusing campaign on nonpartisan issues

MESA — Gov. Katie Hobbs introduced her John Giles, her Republican-turned-independent running mate, to supporters in Mesa on Saturday afternoon.

Former Mesa Mayor John Giles, a lifelong Republican who left the party in May, is now running for lieutenant governor on a ticket with Hobbs, a Democrat.

Both Giles and Hobbs told reporters they are focused on nonpartisan priorities.

“So many of the issues we're facing – protecting our water, protecting public education, growing the economy – these aren't Democratic or Republican issues, and I've said that for four years,” Hobbs said.

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Giles said he and Hobbs disagree on “remarkably little or nothing.”

“We have a shared agenda, and the things that are important to Arizonans and to people who are not obsessed with partisan politics are nonpartisan issues,” he said.

But the Republican and Democratic parties in Arizona are far apart on policy.

When asked what their message is to Democratic voters who want progressive policies, Giles said there shouldn’t be partisan solutions to water, education and economic development.

“I think folks in the Democratic Party ... if their top issues are Arizona issues, they're going to be thrilled with this ticket,” he said.

Giles, a fierce critic of President Donald Trump, campaigned for former Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024 and co-chaired the Arizona Republicans for Harris group.

“I was drawn to the Republican Party because of my admiration for people like John McCain, because of a belief in limited government and free enterprise. That's never changed,” he told reporters. “I feel like the party left me, not the other way around.”

Giles said he left after realizing advocating within the GOP for voters like himself was “a lost cause,” adding that being an independent accurately describes where he is politically.

Hobbs’ Republican opponent, U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, has represented Giles in Congress for nearly a decade. The former Mesa mayor said Biggs prioritizes partisan politics, pointing to the congressman’s vote against a new air traffic control tower for Mesa Gateway Airport “minutes” after Giles met with him to thank him for his support.

“Whenever there's a choice between what's in the best interests of Arizona and what is going to support his extreme political agenda, Arizona is going to lose,” Giles said.

The Biggs campaign has said Giles’ decision to join Hobbs on her ticket is not surprising.

“I think he fits right there with the pro-Kamala Harris, pro-Gavin Newsom Democrats,” Biggs told ABC15 on Tuesday. “And so he's going to fit right in with those guys.”