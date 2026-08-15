Deadly shooting reported after Goodyear house party, police say

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man is dead, and another person was hurt after a shooting at a house party in Goodyear early Saturday morning, according to Goodyear police.

Police said officers were called to the area of Loop 303 and Indian School Road just before 2 a.m. after people reported hearing multiple gunshots.

According to police, juveniles and young adults were leaving the party when the shots were fired.

Police said officers found an adult man near Indian School Road and Loop 303 with life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he later died.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

A second adult man drove himself to a hospital with a minor graze wound, according to police. He was treated and released.

Goodyear police said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said Indian School Road is restricted in both directions west of Loop 303 while detectives investigate. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

No other details have been released.