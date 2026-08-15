One person dead, another seriously hurt after crash involving car and motorcycle in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is in extremely critical condition and another person is dead after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in west Phoenix early Saturday morning.

Phoenix firefighters were called around 1:45 a.m. to the area of 51st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road for a crash involving multiple patients.

Crews found three people involved in the crash. An adult woman was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition, while another adult was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third adult man was evaluated but declined to be taken to the hospital.

Phoenix police are investigating.