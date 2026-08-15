Valley Bloom Thrift Shop in Chandler turns every purchase into community impact

CHANDLER, AZ — Valley Bloom Thrift Shop in Chandler is more than a place to find a bargain, it's a nonprofit powered entirely by volunteers, where every dollar spent goes back into the community.

The shop, located near Alma School and Warner roads, is organized by section and stocks a little something for everyone, including a dedicated crafting corner stocked with fabric, yarn, sewing supplies, and more.

The organization has been serving the East Valley for decades through three core programs: uniforms, clothing, and scholarships for students; activities for adults with disabilities; and care kits for people in crisis.

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With support from donors, grants, sponsors, and sales inside the store, the nonprofit has grown its giving to more than $500,000 a year.

On August 17, the shop is opening early for National Thrift Shop Day, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with deals and prizes. The store is normally closed on Mondays.

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