Chandler man accused of threatening to 'light up' Intel facility, kill coworkers

CHANDLER, AZ — A man who worked at Intel's Fab 42 facility in Chandler is facing a felony terrorist threat charge after police say he sent threatening messages to managers and coworkers, including statements that he was waiting outside the building and was going to "light the place up."

Frank Licastro, 45, was arrested Aug. 7 at his home in Maricopa, according to court records. He is charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and two counts of unlawful use of electronic communication to threaten.

According to court documents, Chandler police responded to Intel's Fab 42 facility at 4500 S. Dobson Road on July 10 after receiving reports of threats of an armed attack made by Licastro, an Intel employee.

Investigators say Licastro used his Intel-issued cellphone and other electronic communications to send threatening messages to Intel management, coworkers and other employees. Court documents say he specifically threatened three coworkers by name.

Court documents say Licastro referred to one as a "dead man," stated he would watch for another to enter the Intel parking garage and questioned who would protect him, and stated he was going to kill a third coworker because of a comment he made about Licastro's wife.

Licastro also sent messages stating he was waiting outside Fab 42, was going to "light the place up," and had firearms, ammunition and the "tools of the trade" ready to use, according to court documents. He claimed to possess approximately $40,000 worth of firearms and ammunition stored throughout the United States and said he had been planning for "this type of event" for an extended period.

Court documents say the threats caused Intel to initiate a facility lockdown and emergency response based on the belief that Licastro intended to conduct an armed attack.

Investigators also identified a social media account owned by Licastro.

According to court documents, Licastro's account contained repeated racial slurs and threats directed toward Intel management, employees and Intel as an organization. The posts included threats to kill Intel employees, remove the heads of Intel managers, "mow" the facility down and begin violence at the location where he worked. Court documents say the racial slurs were not isolated statements but were repeatedly used within the same posts and communications in which Licastro made threats.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

A search warrant was obtained and served by SWAT at Licastro's residence, where multiple guns were found, according to court documents. Licastro was taken into custody and transferred to the arresting officer's custody at approximately 4:40 p.m.

During his interview, Licastro admitted sending the messages out of anger and spite because he wanted Intel management to apologize to him.

Court documents say Licastro also acknowledged that he probably threatened to kill coworkers and stated he understood that Intel employees and their families would be scared by his communications. He allegedly described his conduct as a "show of force."

Court documents say Licastro denied wanting to physically harm anyone, but admitted making the threats, admitted sending the communications out of anger and spite, admitted he wanted Intel to apologize, described his actions as a "show of force," and stated he intended to draw significant attention to the situation.

Victims expressed fear that Licastro would return to their workplace, according to court documents.

Licastro's prior criminal history includes arrests for assault, domestic violence, DUI and drug-related offenses, and a prior conviction for domestic violence battery in Illinois, court records show.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.