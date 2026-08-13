WATCH: Surprise music teacher receives national award for making lasting impact

SURPRISE, AZ — One West Valley teacher just received one of the highest honors in music education, but if you ask him about it, he'll probably start talking about his students instead.

Desert Oasis Elementary music teacher Dr. Efrain Casillas has been named a 2026 CMA Foundation Music Teacher of Excellence, a national award recognizing educators who make a lasting impact through music.

What makes the honor even more meaningful is how it all started.

When Dr. Casillas realized many of his students connected deeply with mariachi music, he taught himself the genre so he could build a program from the ground up. Today, that program has become an award-winning source of pride, confidence, and opportunity for students in the Tolleson Elementary School District.

ABC15's Cameron Polom went inside the classroom where music is doing far more than teaching notes and rhythms — it's helping students find their voices, embrace their culture and believe in what's possible.

See the heartwarming moment the huge honor was revealed to both the students and Dr. Casillas at the school in the video player above.