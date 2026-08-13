The Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns this September

PHOENIX — The 14th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns September 25-27!
The annual event at American Family Fields of Phoenix will feature teams from the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico and two local collegiate teams.
This year's event features the showcasing of various teams, including the expansion to include two local collegiate teams [Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University], in a spring training-style exhibition.
- Naranjeros de Hermosillo
- Yaquis de Obregón
- Jaguares de Nayarit
Game matchups are scheduled for September 25th at 7 p.m., September 26th at 5 p.m., and September 27th at 3 p.m., with opponents to be announced and shared at a later time.
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO
- The advanced pricing is $28 for assigned box seats and $23 for general admission.
- The day-of pricing is $30 for assigned box seats and $25 for general admission.
- Tickets for Kids (ages 6–16), Seniors (65+), and Military (with valid ID) are available for $15 on the day of the event and include general admission.
- VIP package is available for $60 online, includes a game ticket, two tacos, and a soft drink.
- Group rates are available for parties of 12 or more and can be arranged by emailing phxtickets@brewers.com or calling 623-245-5500.
- Gates will open at 6 p.m. on September 25, at 4 p.m. on September 26 and remain open for all ticketed fans throughout the entire event, and at 2:30 p.m. on September 27, also remaining open for all ticketed fans during the event.
- Tickets are now on sale and information regarding the matchups can be found here.