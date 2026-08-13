The Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns this September

PHOENIX — The 14th Annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Maryvale returns September 25-27!

The annual event at American Family Fields of Phoenix will feature teams from the Liga ARCO Mexicana del Pacífico and two local collegiate teams.

This year's event features the showcasing of various teams, including the expansion to include two local collegiate teams [Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University], in a spring training-style exhibition.



Naranjeros de Hermosillo

Yaquis de Obregón

Jaguares de Nayarit



Mexican Baseball Fiesta 2025 at American Family Fields of Phoenix | Mexican Baseball Fiesta

Game matchups are scheduled for September 25th at 7 p.m., September 26th at 5 p.m., and September 27th at 3 p.m., with opponents to be announced and shared at a later time.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO