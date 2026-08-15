Monument Valley twins selected for Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in Dallas

KAYENTA, AZ — Two Monument Valley High School football players are getting the opportunity of a lifetime and taking their dreams all the way to Dallas.

Twin brothers Nicodemus “Nico” Holmes and Tachiinii “Ty” Holmes, seniors at Monument Valley High School, have been selected to compete in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl, a national high school football showcase scheduled for Dec. 19-21 in Dallas.

For the brothers, the honor is the culmination of nearly a decade of work.

Nico and Ty first put on football pads when they were 9 years old. Since then, the brothers have spent countless hours practicing, conditioning and competing alongside one another, while dreaming of playing football at the next level.

“The dream is to make it pro. Try to make it to the NFL,” Nico said. “That’s been my dream since I was just a little boy.” The brothers have made a name for themselves at Monument Valley, with Nico playing linebacker and Ty playing defensive back.

Their competitive drive starts at home.

“As being twins, we’re always at each other’s necks, always wanting to be better than the other,” Ty said. “Even on the field, in school, no matter where we’re at, it’s just constant competition.”

That competition has helped push both brothers to improve.

They said they began to realize their hard work was paying off when coaches started taking notice of their play, particularly after they moved up to the varsity level as freshmen.

Now, that work has earned both brothers a spot in one of the country’s premier high school football showcases.

A chance to be seen

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl brings top high school football players together for an opportunity to compete in front of college scouts and recruiters.

For Nico and Ty, the selection is about more than simply playing in a big game.

“It’s a very huge thing on my part,” Nico said. “It’s been one of my biggest dreams ... to notice that I’ve come so far and that all the hard work that I’ve been putting into is finally paying off.”

Ty called the opportunity “surreal.”

“It’s once in a lifetime, especially since we’re half Navajo and we’re competing for our culture and our nation,” he said. “To see what it’s like for Navajo boys to play in this huge bowl, especially in Texas.”

The brothers said they hope their appearance in Dallas can help open doors to play college football, with Arizona State University among their goals.

Representing more than themselves

The Holmes brothers see the opportunity as a chance to represent their family, their community and their Navajo heritage.

Their mother, who has watched them dedicate nearly a decade to the sport, said she could not be more proud.

“I’m 100% proud of these boys,” she said. “They do everything we’ve ever asked of them. But to see them, they’ve given this sport everything they have.”

The Blue-Grey All-American Bowl officials also took notice of the brothers when they attended a combine earlier this year.

In a statement provided to ABC15, a Blue-Grey All-American Bowl official said the brothers “both came in eager to learn.”

The official said former Arizona Cardinal Jerome Daniels also saw potential in the two players, saying, “These are two kids who show potential and we’re here to help foster that and try to get them to the next level.”

Community support

While the trip represents a major opportunity, getting two athletes from Kayenta to Dallas comes with significant expenses.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help cover the brothers’ bowl registration fees, travel, lodging, transportation and meals.

Supporters are asking the community to help Nico and Ty make the trip and focus on representing Monument Valley on the national stage.

After years of preparation, the twins will finally get their chance to step onto a much bigger field.

And they plan to carry Kayenta, Monument Valley and their family with them.