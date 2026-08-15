Police: SUV rolls after driver flees, killing passenger in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A woman is dead, and three others were hurt after an SUV rolled in north Phoenix early Saturday morning, according to Phoenix police.

Police said officers responded around 3 a.m. to reports of a man with a gun near 19th and Peoria avenues. A caller reported the man pointed a gun at someone at a nearby business before leaving in a white Nissan Armada.

Officers later found a vehicle matching that description near 23rd and Peoria avenues and tried to pull it over, police said. The driver took off, but officers immediately stopped following.

Police said the SUV was later found near 7th and Dunlap avenues after the driver lost control and rolled off the roadway.

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All four people inside were ejected and taken to the hospital, according to police.

A 33-year-old woman died from her injuries at the hospital, police said.

The driver, a 27-year-old man, and another 27-year-old male passenger were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. A 28-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said evidence indicates the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when the SUV left the roadway. Investigators also believe the driver may have been impaired.