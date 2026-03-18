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Luke Days returns to the Valley with a focus on the airman behind the mission

Aside from the triple-digit heat, the Valley is known for the roar of fighter planes overhead. This weekend, that roar will multiply as Luke Air Force Base opens its gates once again for Luke Days.
Luke Days returns to the Valley with a focus on the airman behind the mission
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GLENDALE, AZ — Aside from the triple-digit heat, the Valley of the Sun is known for the roar of fighter planes overhead.

This weekend, that roar will multiply as Luke Air Force Base opens its gates once again for Luke Days.

ABC15 Anchor Craig McKee hit the flightline to speak to the base commander and organizers of the multi-day event.

They tell him that while the jets are impressive, they really want the public to get to know the airman behind the mission.

Watch Craig's full story in the video player above.

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