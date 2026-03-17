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Historic Mesa landmark, the Sirrine House, set for fresh chapter

Mesa voters approved the funding to restore and transform the space
Mesa’s oldest and only fully restored Victorian-era home is getting a new life. The Sirrine House, at Center and 2nd streets, will be transformed into a multi-use agricultural and entertainment venue with educational programs and community events.
Historic Mesa landmark, the Sirrine House, set for fresh chapter
Sirrine House project Mesa
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MESA, AZ — Mesa’s oldest and only fully restored Victorian-era home is getting a new life.

The Sirrine House, at Center and 2nd streets, will be transformed into a multi-use agricultural and entertainment venue with educational programs and community events.

Built in 1896 and purchased by the city in 1986, the house — along with its carriage house — has remained inactive in recent years. The reimagined space will honor its farming roots while opening the property for public use.

“The Sirrines were one of the major farmers and a significant part of Mesa,” said project manager Kevin Klun. “Our vision focuses on four ideas: respect the history, urban farming, an educational hub, and public events.”

City officials hope the plan will breathe new life into a cherished piece of Mesa history while connecting residents to its agricultural past.

Learn more about the project here.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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