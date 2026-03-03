COLD CASE: Human remains found near Kingman nearly 30 years ago identified as missing man

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Authorities have identified human remains that were located in Golden Valley, west of Kingman, nearly 30 years ago.

On Wednesday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office announced that the remains, found in October 2000, have been positively identified as Dennis Craig Edmondson.

The remains were located by teenagers in a desert area off of Burro Drive and Verde Road.

Google Maps

Edmondson was reported missing on February 18, 1998, nearly three years before the remains were found.

Dental records were examined by detectives at the time, but provided negative results.

In 2022, the missing person cold case was assigned to MCSO's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for further review. While looking into the case, SIU investigators thought the remains found in 2000 could belong to their missing person, Edmondson.

Investigators obtained new DNA samples from family members of Edmondson and sent them to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System for (NamUs) for review.

In February 2026, investigators received confirmation from UNT Health that the human remains were a match to the familial DNA samples provided. This confirmed that the remains were those of Dennis Edmondson.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is exploring the probability that Edmondson did not die of natural causes and are urging anyone who may have information about this case to come forward.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact our SIU Investigators at 928-753-0753 ext. 4408 and reference DR# 98-03894.