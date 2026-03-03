Phoenix Mercury to induct Diana Taurasi into Ring of Honor

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury will induct star Diana Taurasi into its Ring of Honor on August 16 when the team hosts the Portland Fire.

Taurasi won three WNBA championships with the Mercury and finished her career as the WNBA all-time leading scorer with more than 10,000 points. She's also the only team athlete in Olympic history to earn six gold medals.

Charlie Neibergall/AP FILE - United States' Diana Taurasi celebrates after making a three-point basket during the gold medal basketball game against Spain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in this Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, file photo. Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will try and become the first five-time Olympic gold medalists in basketball as they lead the U.S women's team at the Tokyo Games. The duo was selected for their fifth Olympics on Monday, June 21, 2020, joining Teresa Edwards as the only basketball players in U.S. history to play in five.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

“For two decades, Diana set the standard for what it means to win, compete and lead at the highest level, doing it in a way that was uniquely hers,” said Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia. “We look forward to celebrating her legendary career as we raise her name and number to the rafters.”

Taurasi's No. 3 jersey will be retired as she joins Cheryl Miller, Jennifer Gillom (22), Bridget Pettis (32), Penny Taylor (13) and Michele Timms (7) in the Mercury’s Ring of Honor.

She was selected first overall by Phoenix in the 2004 draft and spent 20 seasons with the team.