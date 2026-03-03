Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Chapel of the Holy Cross: A Sedona landmark for 70 years

Designed to blend into the surrounding landscape, the structure appears to rise naturally from the crimson stone that defines the region
Perched high among Sedona’s red rock formations, the Chapel of the Holy Cross continues to draw visitors from around the world, offering sweeping views and a quiet place for reflection.
Posted

SEDONA, AZ — Perched high among Sedona’s red rock formations, the Chapel of the Holy Cross continues to draw visitors from around the world, offering sweeping views and a quiet place for reflection.

Built directly into the buttes in 1956, the Catholic chapel is considered one of Arizona’s most iconic landmarks.

The structure was commissioned by Marguerite Brunswig Staude, a rancher and sculptor who envisioned a chapel that would harmonize with the surrounding desert landscape. Staude was inspired by the work of famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright and worked with his former apprentice, August K. Strotz, to bring her vision to life.

Designed to blend into the surrounding landscape, the structure appears to rise naturally from the crimson stone that defines the region. Visitors reach the chapel via a short uphill walk, where panoramic vistas of Sedona open in nearly every direction.

Inside, large windows frame the desert scenery, creating a serene atmosphere regardless of religious affiliation. The chapel remains an active place of worship, though it welcomes tourists daily.

Officials encourage visitors to plan ahead, as parking is limited and crowds are common during peak travel seasons, especially in spring and fall. Gates open a little before 9 a.m.

Admission is free, though donations are accepted. Click here for more information.

