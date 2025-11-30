Police seek person of interest in Lake Havasu City church arson

LAKE HAVASU, AZ — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with an arson at Calvary Church in Lake Havasu City late Saturday night.

Officers responded to a burglary and fire alarm at the church around 1:30 a.m. on November 30. Upon arrival, they say they found signs of a break-in and a fire inside the building.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department says they found evidence of arson.

Surveillance footage has identified a person of interest, authorities say.

Police say the person is 49-year-old Keith Gensamer.

Lake Havasu City Municipal Government

According to the surveillance footage, he was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and jeans and was seen driving a silver or gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck with New Mexico license plate BYXJ35.

Investigators believe Gensamer's vehicle has recently been seen towing a travel trailer and he is believed to be staying in the desert area south of Lake Havasu City.

Police warn that Gensamer should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should not approach and should contact law enforcement immediately.