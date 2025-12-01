Boeing's Mesa plant lands $4.7B military contract for Apache helicopter production

The Boeing Co.’s Mesa operation has just been awarded a $4.685 billion contract from the U.S. military for continued work on its Apache helicopter output.

Under the deal announced Nov. 25, the Mesa plant will build new Apache AH-64E attack helicopters, Longbow crew trainers, and associated components, spares, and accessories. Work is expected to be finished by May 30, 2032.

The contract came through the U.S. Army, but nearly half of the funding was supplied through Foreign Military Sales customers Poland, Egypt and Kuwait.

Among those, the biggest customer by far was the Polish Armed Forces, which ordered 96 Apaches.

