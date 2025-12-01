Two people hurt in shooting near Rural and Guadalupe roads in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Two people were reportedly hurt in a shooting at a shopping center in Tempe on Monday morning, police say.

First responders were called to the scene near Guadalupe and Rural roads around 9 a.m. When they arrived, they located two shooting victims at a Little Caesars Pizza location.

Both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The suspect reportedly remained at the scene and was detained by police, but a search of the area continued.

Double shooting under investigation at Tempe shopping center

Officials initially told ABC15 that they were searching for an "outstanding person" nearby, although they were not sure if the person was a witness, a victim, or a suspect.

Police said around 11 a.m. that the search of the area was completed with no one located.

The investigation is ongoing.

