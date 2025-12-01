Two people hurt in shooting near Rural and Guadalupe roads in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — Two people were reportedly hurt in a shooting at a shopping center in Tempe on Monday morning, police say.
First responders were called to the scene near Guadalupe and Rural roads around 9 a.m. When they arrived, they located two shooting victims at a Little Caesars Pizza location.
Both victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The suspect reportedly remained at the scene and was detained by police, but a search of the area continued.
Officials initially told ABC15 that they were searching for an "outstanding person" nearby, although they were not sure if the person was a witness, a victim, or a suspect.
Police said around 11 a.m. that the search of the area was completed with no one located.
The investigation is ongoing.
