Adam is a Charleston, South Carolina native and Northwestern University graduate who joined ABC15 in September 2024.

He started his career in Washington, D.C., as a Production Assistant for CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

Returning to his home state, he reported on state politics for WIS-TV in Columbia, covering major stories like the 2020 Democratic Primary and the Murdaugh murders.

After a sabbatical in Argentina, he began working as a multimedia journalist in Nashville, Tennessee where he covered the Covenant School Mass Shooting and the expulsion of the 'Tennessee Three.'

This is Adam's first time living in the Valley and he would love to hear your suggestions, tips and story ideas. Email Adam at adam.mintzer@abc15.com.